Men drag shark on land and stab it: “I’m taking it to eat and feed my family”

If you head to Florida, chances are you’ll see people hunting sharks — as seen in this now-viral video of two men dragging one onto the beach.

Click Orlando reports the two unidentified men were filmed wrestling with the shark at New Smyrna Beach before stabbing it in the head. The woman taking the video is appalled and begs the men to put the shark back in the ocean.

Obviously, animal rights activists are blistering mad over the video and are demanding justice. Unfortunately for them, what the men did was most likely legal.

Apparently the shark was “a legal harvest” and one of the men quipped in the video, “I’m taking it to eat and feed my family.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is siding with the shark hunters, saying, “It is common practice for anglers to euthanize sharks after landing for ethical and safety concerns. This video is not currently under investigation as no violation of state law regarding the method of harvest occurred.”

But, in order to hunt sharks, one needs a Shore-based Shark Fishing permit that is good for one shark per day.

It is unknown if those two viral shark hunters have a permit.