Bring on the hoverboards: YouTube TV will allow you to watch four channels at once

Sure, we don’t have Marty McFly’s hoverboard yet in 2022, but an update to YouTube TV is bringing viewers another Back to the Future Part II-esque convenience: watching multiple channels at once.

According to the tech site Protocol, the new feature, which YouTube TV calls Mosiac Mode, divides your TV screen into four quadrants, on which a viewer can watch four different channels simultaneously.

In other words, it’s perfect for the news junkie or desperate sports betting enthusiast.

For the record, when Marty Jr. comes home to crash in that 1989 movie, he has six channels to watch at the same time — but he had to watch it on a low-resolution projection TV.

We might not have flying cars like in the movie, but at least we have high-def TV.