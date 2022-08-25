Washington to follow California in phasing out gas vehicles

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says his state will follow California and prohibit the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The Seattle Times reports the specific regulations for Washington are yet to be created and the public will have the chance to weigh in. Inslee said in a tweet that “this is a critical milestone in our climate fight.” California’s policy requires 100% of new sales of passenger cars, trucks and SUVs to be powered by electricity or hydrogen by 2035, with one-fifth allowed to be plug-in hybrids. In 2020, Washington lawmakers passed a law directing the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards as they’re rolled out.