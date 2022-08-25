Sheriff: Man arrested at Gorge wasn’t planning mass shooting

GEORGE, Wash. (AP) — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office now says a man arrested at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state wasn’t planning a mass shooting as investigators previously believed. The Yakima Herald Republic reports an Ephrata, Washington, man was arrested Aug. 19 after suspicious actions led Live Nation security to detain Moody and disarm him of two 9mm pistols. Detectives afterward interviewed the man and served search warrants on two vehicles. Sheriff’s officials said while the investigation is not finished, they now do not feel that his intent was to cause a mass shooting. The man has pleaded not guilty to weapons charges and has been released on bail.