Naked and enraged: Massachusetts man strikes terror into New Hampshire hikers

A Massachusetts man stripped down to his birthday suit and scaled the roof of a hiking shelter, terrorizing hikers in New Hampshire.

WMUR reports the naked wonder, a man from Boylston, caused quite the scene when he stood on top of an Appalachian Mountain Club hut and threatened bystanders. New Hampshire Fish and Game identified the man as Brian Cheverier, 35, who was found atop the Zealand Falls Hut.

Authorities, who hiked a whole 2.7 miles to get to the location, say the man was clearly agitated and very naked. They spent an hour trying to coax him off the roof. About four hours after the first report came in, Cheverier agreed to dismount the hut.

He was escorted to a nearby parking lot and now faces several charges. No one was injured in the bizarre incident.

It is unknown what set Chevrier off.