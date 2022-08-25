“My meth! I’ll hide it under the cruiser…no one will ever know!”

This man must suck at hide-and-seek.

WFLA reports a Florida man was arrested for trying to hide his drugs underneath a cop car during a traffic stop.

John Schneider, 49, was driving in a car with his girlfriend, ﻿Lee Sanberg,also 49, when police pulled them over. While officers were patting him down, he tried to drop a bag of meth underneath the deputy’s cruiser.

“He just dropped a bag that looked like dope,” a responding officer pointed out as the man’s girlfriend let out an, “Aww man.” The man was immediately fitted with a pair of silver bracelets.

Both Schneider and Sanberg claimed the meth wasn’t theirs. The deputy laughed in response, “I mean, whatever, you might as well try to lie … You ain’t got nothing to lose.”

Schneider was also found to be carrying another gram in his right sock.

Police say the suspect was transporting the drugs, which he bought outside Volusia County, to a home in Orange City with an intent to sell.

Schneider faces multiple charges, including trafficking methamphetamine, tampering with evidence and resisting without violence. As for his girlfriend, Sanberg faces a count of conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine.