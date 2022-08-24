Wrong-way drivers are out, driving through suburban malls is in

Somehow a woman managed to squeeze her Lincoln SUV through a mall entrance and drive it around the second floor of the complex.

WHDH reports the incident happened at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts. A woman was behind the wheel of a Lincoln MKX and drove it 60 yards down the pedestrian walkway.

Squishables store manager Stacy Bartko told the outlet, “I heard the security lady start screaming, ‘Stop! Stop! Stop!’ And by the time I got up to the window, I realized there was a Lincoln SUV.” People on the other side of the mall took out their phones and began filming the bizarre event.

Reports say people dove into stores as the woman cruised down the path and ran over a planter. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

As for how the car got inside, police say a previous accident took out the safety bollard before the sliding doors, so when her car approached, they opened right up and, well, she drove right on in.

The woman was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, but police have revoked her license because they view her as an immediate threat.