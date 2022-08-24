Woman leaves job, gives co-workers “sorry for your loss” candles

That’s one way to make an exit …

A 24-year-old woman is going viral for gifting her former co-workers candles on her last day on the job. Why? It’s because the candles featured a sticker with the words “sorry for your loss.”

Daily Star reports Branka Oliaca — from Adelaide, Australia — quit her job as a dental hygienist and, on her last day, decided to make a big show of it.

“I wanted to do something to give to everyone when I left,” she explained. “And I just suddenly had this idea to make these ‘sorry for your loss’ candles as a joke.”

She joked the scented candles would soothe her mourning co-workers. “I’m extra so I wanted to make a big deal as I left. Thankfully everyone found them hilarious,” she added.

“My friend sent me a video the next day of her lighting the candle and fake crying to mourn me,” she continued. “Ironically on my last day I burst into tears when they got my leaving gifts … They all joked then that it was my loss, not theirs.”