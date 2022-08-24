The Dalles Police need to ID a subject, ask for your help

The Dalles Police Department is investigating a burglary and is asking for assistance identifying a suspect involved in the incident. The burglary occurred at The Outpost, located at 2917 East 2nd Street, during the late evening hours of August 21st, 2022. Video surveillance footage captured an individual entering the building and removing a quantity of merchandise, including cigarettes.

https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=314&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FTheDallesPoliceDepartment%2Fvideos%2F611780127258453%2F&show_text=false&width=560&t=0

Anyone with information is asked to contact The Dalles Police Department at 541-296-2613. Please ask to speak with a detective and reference case D22-1664.