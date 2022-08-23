Woman swims with the seals … at the Woods Hole Science Aquarium

A woman was going to swim with the seals and nothing was going to stop her — not even the safety barrier!

WHDH reports a woman threw caution — and common sense — to the wind when she visited the Woods Hole Science Aquarium in Falmouth, Massachusetts. The seal pool is located outside of the facility and is protected by a tall safety barrier … but it wasn’t tall enough.

A woman hopped off her bike shortly after the exhibit opened, scaled the fencing and dove in — shocking visitors. ﻿Eileen Watson﻿ witnessed the incident and told the outlet, “I was pretty shocked that she would jump into the tank, it seemed very strange.”

Even stranger, after the woman was yanked out of the pool by staff members, she jumped back on her bicycle and continued peddling.

Aquarium spokeswoman Teri Frady said staff called police, who managed to locate the woman. She was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. “This is the first full-blown, middle-of-the-day diving-in-the-pool-everybody-can-see event,” Frady said.

﻿Ken Watson﻿, who also saw what happened, is amused by the whole thing. “There are wonderful days in Falmouth,” he joked. “Every day, you never know what you are going to see.”