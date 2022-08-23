Pastor berates his church for … not buying him a Movado watch

Pastors have much to be worried about these days, with rising poverty, gun violence, hunger and more weighing down their congregation. But one pastor wasn’t concerned about that. Instead, he was furious they didn’t buy him a luxury watch.

A Kansas City, Missouri, pastor went on a minute-long rant that his “broke” parishioners failed to buy him a Movado watch. Pastor Carlton Funderburke‘s rant has since gone viral on TikTok.

“This is how I know you’re still poor, broke, busted and disgusted, because of how you been honoring me. I’m not worth your McDonald’s money? I’m not worth your Red Lobster money?” he asks. “I ain’t worth your St. John Knits — y’all can’t afford no-how. I ain’t worth y’all Louis Vuitton? I ain’t worth your Prada? I’m not worth your Gucci?”

The Church at the Well pastor goes on to say, “You can buy a Movado watch in Sam’s [Club],” before raging how he “asked for one last year.”

“I still ain’t got it,” Funderburke continued. “Let me kick down the door and talk to my cheap sons and daughters.”

He had a change in tone after that video went viral, notably with people joking he confused the words “prophet” and “profit.”

He shared an apology to YouTube, saying the “video clip does not reflect my heart or my sentiment toward God’s people.” He also expressed sorrow for “the hurt and anguish caused by my words.”

That’s a nice gesture — but that’s probably not going to get him that Movado, either.