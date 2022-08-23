Haven’t we learned that the public cannot name anything — let alone a disease?

You know where this is going: Like many other contests where the public is asked to name something, like a boat or a school, the runaway winner always appears the same.

When the public was asked to name a British polar research vessel, they wanted to name it Boaty McBoatface. Same for Schoolie McSchoolface, which the public suggested after administrators tried to rename a school named after Robert E. Lee.

So, when the public was asked to come up with a new name for monkeypox, Poxy McPoxface entered the chat. Metro.co.uk reports the World Health Organization wanted to choose a different term for the illness after complaints emerged that its name has racist connotations.

So, they created a website where people can submit their ideas.

Besides Poxy McPoxface, other suggestions include Mpox, OPOXID-22 and TRUMP-22.

WHO will review suggestions “according to their scientific validity, their acceptability, their pronounceability (and) whether they can be used in different languages.”

Spokesperson Fadela Chaib said, “I am sure we will not come up with a ridiculous name.”