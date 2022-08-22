Mid-Columbia 99s fly into Goldendale

It was a busy weekend at the Klickitat County Fair. Visitors thronged the fairgrounds, including a special group that flew in for the event. We spoke to Lynn Harbinson, chapter chairman of the Mid-Columbia 99s. The 99s are an international women’s pilots organization with a long history:

“It was originally started during the time of Amelia Earhart. She was our first president. They sent invitations to all the certified women pilots in the U.S. and they all met in the Northeast and had a meeting and decided to form a club and they couldn’t decide on a name, so they decided 99s, because that’s how many women were at the original meeting.”

That took place a century ago in 1922. Now there are thousands of members. The Mid-Columbia chapter covers the northern half of Eastern Oregon and the southern half of Eastern Washington. For the Goldendale fly-in Saturday, a half-dozen small planes brought 11 of the 99s to the Goldendale municipal airport. They came to enjoy the fair and spend the evening at the Goldendale Observatory:

“We’re super excited to be in Goldendale. We have been looking forward to this, and then in May when we were planned to come here, the weather was not good and I know for myself, I’d love to go to the observatory in Goldendale. I wish I could figure out how to fly in and go to the observatory, so I’m glad that Margie arranged this for us.”

Margie is another member of the 99s who made the arrangements. The Goldendale Chamber of Commerce and the City were able to provide a school bus to transport the pilots from the airfield to their hotel, the fair and the observatory.