Metal-detecting stranger retrieves woman’s ring lost in sea

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman’s diamond wedding ring is back on her finger after a man with a metal detector responded to her social media plea for help and found it at the bottom of the ocean. Francesca Teal tells The Boston Globe that she was tossing a football with her husband this month at North Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire, when the ring slipped off. A man with a metal detector found it buried beneath the sandy ocean floor after she posted a plea on Facebook. The ring once belonged to the woman’s great-grandmother.