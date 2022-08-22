Full weekend closures of The Dalles Bridge are back September 29

The Dalles – Since last summer, crews have been working on replacing the bridge deck on U.S. 197 over the Columbia River, but unexpected delays have extended the project timeline. We need more weekend closures to complete this project, and they will resume on Thursday September 29.

When they resume, weekend closures will be Thursday nights from 8 p.m. through Monday mornings at 6 a.m., and could last into February of 2023. Unexpected delays like severe winter storms could extend this timeline. The bridge will be open for the weekends of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Years.

When the bridge is closed, a detour will be in place through Biggs Junction. You can always check TripCheck.com for up to date information on construction, closures, and detours.

Without these closures, there is no other way for crews to complete the complex deck replacement. These continued closures ensure that the bridge won’t be entirely shut down for an extended period of time.

Emergency responders like police, fire and EMS will be able to use the road on the dam for emergency access across the river.

We know these closures have a big impact on people who live, work and play in this part of the Gorge, and driving extra miles is frustrating. If you are looking for options, check out GetThereOregon.org for rideshare and carpooling resources.

##ODOT##