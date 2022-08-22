Another day, another naked man in a truck

A man turned heads for two reasons — he crashed his truck and was totally naked.

New York Post reports a man was driving his pickup truck when he crashed it in Van Nuys, California. Thankfully, he appeared uninjured, given the fact he got out of the car and began walking away from the scene. He was also completely naked.

The man was seen carrying his clothes as he trotted barefoot down the street. He eventually threw them on the ground.

Bystanders seemed shocked as they watched the naked man make his exit, with one person catching it on film.

Police eventually caught up with the unidentified person and took him to the hospital for a medical evaluation.