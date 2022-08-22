A lawsuit has been filed against social media apps, claiming they have harmful effects on teens

A new lawsuit is claiming that social media platforms are having a negative effect on teens’ mental health.

Popular apps including TikTok, Snapchat and Instagram are facing a lawsuit against a group of parents and their children, comparing the platforms to defective products that cause harm to the user. The lawsuit filed by the Social Media Victims Law Center points specifically to algorithms that put potentially harmful content in front of young users, which leads to outcomes such as mental health issues and eating disorders.

The lawsuit also claims that the apps purposefully don’t have parental controls, while alleging that platforms like TikTok and Snapchat are aware that people are making multiple accounts with different emails, resulting in more bullying among the young demographic using said platforms.

“Each of Defendant’s products are designed in a manner intended to and that do prevent parents from exercising their right to protect and oversee the health and welfare of their child,” the lawsuit states, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Defendants’ products are meant to enable children to evade parental controls.”