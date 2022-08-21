Western fires outpace California effort to fill inmate crews

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has a first-in-the nation law and a $30 million training program both aimed at trying to help former inmate firefighters turn pro after they are released from prison. But an Associated Press review finds the twin efforts have barely made a dent even as wildfires rage across the West. The 4-year-old training program has earned jobs for just over 100 firefighters. And months of delays often limit former offenders trying to clear their criminal records under a groundbreaking law that took effect last year.