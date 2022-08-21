The monkey did it

Considering humans and monkeys are both primates, perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that a monkey is intelligent enough to work a cellphone. But this little monkey knows how to call 911.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office shared on its Facebook that an adorable capuchin monkey called Route sent police on quite a trip.

“Our Deputies have seen their fair share of ‘monkey business’ in the County. But nothing quite like this,” the post begins. “It all started Saturday night when we received a 911 call that had disconnected. Dispatchers tried to call and text back but they received no response. So Deputies were sent to investigate.”

They tracked the call to Zoo to You near Paso Robles, California. After talking with staff, it was determined that “no one there had placed the call.”

“Was someone trying to make us look like a monkey’s uncle? Then they all realized… it must have been Route the Capuchin monkey,” the post continued. “Apparently, Route had picked up the zoo’s cell phone… which was in the zoo’s golf cart… which is used to travel around the zoo’s 40 acre site.”

Apparently capuchin monkeys are “very inquisitive” and love to grab things and smash buttons. “And that’s what Route did,” the post explained, “just so happened it was in the right combination of numbers to call us.”

Police shared photos of the adorable primate, adding Route is “a little embarrassed” about what happened. “But you can’t really blame her, after all monkey see, monkey do,” the post closed.