Public health emergency declared over monkeypox in WA county

SEATTLE (AP) — King County has officially declared the local monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency as infections continue to increase in Seattle and other parts of the state. The Seattle Times reports King County Executive Dow Constantine said in a written statement that Friday’s action ensures public health will have the tools needed to take on the challenge of monkeypox. The local emergency proclamation will free up needed resources for Public Health — Seattle & King County, as well as grant the department more flexibility with hiring and contracting protocols. Washington has reported 333 monkeypox infections, 275 of which were confirmed in King County, according to the state Department of Health.