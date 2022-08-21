Dorli Rainey, symbol of Occupy movement, dies at 95

SEATTLE (AP) — Dorli Rainey, who became a symbol of the Occupy protest movement after she was pepper-sprayed by Seattle police in 2011, has died. The Seattle Times reports that Rainey died on Aug. 12 at age 95. Her daughter, Gabriele Rainey, said her mom was “so active because she loved this country.” Rainey was 84 when she joined Occupy Wall Street protesters in blocking downtown Seattle streets. A photo of her with milk dripping from her face after she was pepper-sprayed made her an icon of the movement. She was profiled by The Washington Post, The Atlantic, The Associated Press and The Guardian.