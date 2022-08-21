Court puts on hold Graham’s testimony in Ga. election probe

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court has agreed to temporarily put on hold a lower court’s order requiring that U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating possible illegal efforts to overturn then-President Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss in Georgia. A subpoena had instructed the South Carolina Republican to appear before the special grand jury on Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May on Monday denied Graham’s request to quash his subpoena and on Friday rejected his effort to put her decision on hold while he appealed. Graham’s lawyers appealed to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit on Sunday issued an order temporarily pausing May’s order declining to quash the subpoena.