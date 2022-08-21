After years of scrutiny of NY detective, a case gets retried

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors in Brooklyn are for the first time retrying a long-ago case they won with the help of a former homicide detective whose work has been questioned. Nearly 20 people have had decades-old convictions for murder and other crimes tossed out after accusing former Detective Louis Scarcella of framing them. Prosecutors agreed with most of those dismissals but stood by other convictions. This new retrial illustrates the tricky line the Brooklyn district attorney’s office has been walking through a decade of doubts about the work of a onetime star homicide detective. Scarcella denies any wrongdoing.