Rowdy couple turns Ferris wheel into the ultimate sex spot; other passengers not amused

(NOTE NATURE, CONTENT) Ferris wheels are supposed to be a smooth ride that offer you wondrous views and fun memories. But, one couple looked at their local ride and thought, “But what if we had sex on it?”

ABC affiliate WEWS reports a horny couple copulated on Cedar Point’s Giant Wheel. The theme park is located in Sandusky, Ohio.

Local police said a man and a woman, both 32, decided to get down and dirty on the ride in full view of other riders. Four people — including two minors — saw the couple’s cart begin to shake and saw flashes of the people’s privates.

As for the couple, they initially told police that they weren’t doing anything of the sort. The lady claimed she dropped her pack of cigarettes and the man “helped her” as she bent over to grab them.

They eventually came clean and were charged with public indecency, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.