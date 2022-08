Corbett Fire was dispatched to a fallen hiker in the area of Multnomah Falls at 13:21 August 19, 2022. Four Corbett firefighters hiked approximately 1.3 miles up the trail and found a woman who had fallen about 100 feet. She was located at Wisendanger Falls. Bystanders were doing CPR. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Corbett Fire was assisted by AMR and Multnomah County Sheriffs Office.