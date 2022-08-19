Cheeseburger in paradise? No — it’s a cheeseburger battery!

Cheeseburgers are food, not dangerous weapons.

But The Smoking Gun says otherwise because a man is in jail, charged for felonious battery with a cheeseburger. And, of course this happened in Florida. Pinellas County, to be exact.

James Hunt, 41, was arguing with his girlfriend at a local Burger King because, according to police, “The victim [was] not eating her food.” Things became violent and police say Hunt “threw a cheeseburger at the victim, striking her in the back of the head.”

“This action caused the victim to fall over a curb onto the ground,” the report continues. The woman suffered a cut and abrasion on her chin and lip when she hit the pavement.

Hunt was charged with felony domestic battery, and his bond was set at $15,000. A no-contact order for the victim was also issued by a judge.