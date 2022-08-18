Who thought it was a good idea to hire a man to advocate for menstrual rights?

Scotland has a new “regional period dignity officer,” but critics say Jason Grant isn’t qualified for the job since he’s never — you know — menstruated.

BBC reports Grant has been hired to ensure public settings in the Tay Cities region — like its schools, colleges and more — offer free period products based on a newly passed law. The Period Products Act codified the right to free sanitary products.

Of course, this announcement sparked an online firestorm, with many people saying a woman would be a better fit for the job — for obvious reasons. Despite the blowback, the period dignity working group is standing by its decision to hire Grant.

“By changing the culture, encouraging debate and removing the stigma around periods, we look forward to supporting the delivery of this important work across the region,” a spokesperson said.

The ideal candidate, per the official job listing, needed a “successful track record of engaging and empowering a large range of people from a diverse range of cultural and socio-economic backgrounds, in particular young people who menstruate.”

Grant, whose previous work includes being an account manager at Imperial Tobacco, as well as a personal trainer, will be paid about $43,000 for his 24-month appointment.