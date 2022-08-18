Sir, you won $360,000, not $360

Talk about a pleasant surprise. One couple thought they had won a few hundred dollars on a lottery ticket, turns out they actually won a few hundred thousand.

The pair from Lynwood, Washington purchased a winning HIT 5 ticket in July for what they thought was $360. However, when the husband went to the local shop to cash it in, the cashier said they couldn’t because it was actually worth $360,000.

Shocked, the man rushed out of the store to call his wife and headed to the Lottery’s regional office, according to a release obtained by Komo News.

As for what they plan to do with the winnings, the couple gifted $10,000 to their son and daughter-in-law, who are expecting their first child. The rest will be set aside for their retirement.