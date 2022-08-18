Police embark on slow-speed chase as man flees in excavator

Oregon’s Washington County Sheriff’s Office was involved in an interesting pursuit on Sunday as they attempted to arrest a man in an excavator.

The man, Jesse B. Shaw, had three warrants and was wanted for stealing a car, authorities said.

Video shared on Twitter by authorities show officers on foot as they follow Shaw, who is driving the heavy machinery.

“They found him at a property north of Banks, driving this excavator and he ignored commands to surrender. Shaw drove the excavator over half a mile with deputies following on foot until he stopped,” they explained in a tweet.

Eventually, Shaw was arrested for attempting to elude police, stolen car charges, and the three warrants — Clackamas County delivery of meth, Columbia County elude, and a State Parole board violation.