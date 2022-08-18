Girl Scouts add Raspberry Rally, a sister cookie to Thin Mints

Girl Scout Cookies season just got sweeter with the addition of a new chocolate raspberry flavor.

The Girl Scouts of the United States of America has announced the newest cookie of the 2023 season, Raspberry Rally. The thin, crispy raspberry-flavored cookie is dipped in the same chocolate coating as the beloved Thin Mints and has been dubbed Thin Mints’ “sister” cookie by Girl Scouts officials.

Raspberry Rally is “infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint,” according to a press release.

“Raspberry Rally gives devoted Girl Scout Cookie lovers yet another reason to be excited for the upcoming cookie season,” officials said in a statement.

The must-have new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookies lineup to be exclusively offered for online direct shipment only and is meant to help “[enhance] girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.”

The new Raspberry Rally cookies will be available nationally during the upcoming selling season, January through April, with possible variations by locale.

Proceeds raised from in-person and online cookie orders directly benefit local councils and troops.