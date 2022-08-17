Two decades and 100 court appearances later, man finally gets his refund — of 25 cents

Tungnath Chaturvedi, an Indian lawyer who was overcharged by the equivalent of $0.25 for two train tickets he bought in 1999, was finally reimbursed last week.

“I have attended more than 100 hearings in connection with this case,” Chaturvedi, 66, told BBC News. “But you can’t put a price on the energy and time I’ve lost fighting this case.”

In 1999, Chaturvedi visited a ticket clerk to buy two train tickets from Mathura to Moradabad.

The tickets cost 35 rupees, or $0.44, but when he gave 100 rupees — which converts to $1.26 — to the clerk, Chaturvedi only received 10 rupees or $0.13 in change.

After being denied a refund, he decided to sue the railways and the clerk in an Indian consumer court. The legal battle dragged on due to a combination of the railways attempting to move the case from a consumer court to a railway tribunal, as well as judges being on vacation or other types of leave.

Chaturvedi made more than 100 court appearances between 1999 and 2022, and his family urged him several times to give it up, describing the decades-long fight as a waste of time, per BBC News.

The railways were ordered to refund Chaturvedi. He will receive 20 rupees at 12% interest per year. If the money is not paid out within 30 days, the interest rate will be raised to 15% per annum, according to the Indian newspaper The Print.

The railways must also pay him a fine of 15,000 rupees, or $188, The Print said.