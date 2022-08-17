New York City has its own nude beach … it’s called the subway

New Yorkers have seen their fair share of the odd and bizarre while riding the MTA — so much so that they won’t even bat an eye at someone in their birthday suit.

New York Post reports a man decided to strip down to just his dirty socks at the City Hall subway stop. The onlookers weren’t just unimpressed — they just shrugged and went back to what they were doing. Some people were reportedly oblivious to what was in front of them.

This happened Thursday at 9 in the morning, by the way.

So, what does it mean? Are New Yorkers desensitized to nudity or has the subway become a sort of liminal space that suppresses people’s intolerance for wacky things?

And what happened to the naked man strolling down the subway platform?

The nude wonder strolled toward 1 Police Plaza, where he was taken into custody. Police have since taken him to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation.