Burned-out employees are “quiet quitting” their jobs

Have you heard of the growing workplace trend known as “quiet quitting”?

With the pandemic blurring the lines between work and home, people have been using quiet quitting as a way to set more boundaries between their professional and personal lives.

The new form of “quitting” sees people keeping their jobs, but mentally stepping back from the burdens of work — for example, working the bare minimum number of hours and not making their jobs an important center of their lives.

Data shows the trend of putting limits on one’s job and work life, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, is most popular among people just starting out in their careers, those who are in their early 20s.

“Being connected to a mission or purpose is a high priority for the younger generation,” said Jim Harter, chief workplace scientist at Gallup. “That’s something they want but they’re not experiencing in their current workplaces.”

Rebecca Jarvis, ABC News chief business, technology and economics correspondent, said making a decision to quiet quit a job could come down to a person’s career goals.

“If your objective is work-life balance over income and maybe even job security and you’re not looking for big raises and promotions, then this could work for you,” Jarvis said, noting the current job market is also amenable to the trend. “It is much easier to pull off when there are nearly two job openings for every job seeker.”

The risk of quiet quitting, according to Jarvis, is that an employee who is less invested in their job may be “more likely to be laid off in a down economy.”