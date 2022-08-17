And he would have gotten away with it, if he didn’t get stuck in a drain pipe

A suspect wanted for shoplifting a CVS was rescued after getting stuck in a drain pipe during a foot pursuit Sunday afternoon, police tell ABC affiliate WPVI.

The suspect was evading officers after stealing an estimated $500 worth of over-the-counter pain medications, like Advil, Lower Merion Township police said. Officers were after the suspect when they saw him enter the drain pipe, turning their pursuit into a rescue mission.

The suspect was found semi-conscious, according to police, and was taken to Lankenau Hospital for treatment. He is expected to make a full recovery. He will face shoplifting charges.