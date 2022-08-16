What’s with New Yorkers doing a poor job forging inspection stickers?

Stop if you’ve heard this one — a New York man has been busted for drawing his own inspection sticker for his car.

If it sounds familiar, that’s because it is. This time, the incident happened in Johnsonville, New York, where a man drew his own inspection sticker on a yellow Post-it Note using black marker.

Times Union reports officers pulled the man over just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and noted something was amiss about the crudely drawn sticker on his window. The trooper called for backup to see if his eyes were deceiving him.

Then again, since when are inspection stickers made using Post-it Notes and Sharpies? Either way, the man was arrested and now faces a felony charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument.

He was ticketed and released.

Earlier this year, the Mechanicville Police Department took to Facebook to show off their recent bust; in 2019, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office showed off a poorly drawn sticker on their Facebook.

That said, you get caught with a fake inspection sticker and have very low self-esteem, maybe this shouldn’t be the crime you commit because police will laugh at your poor artistic abilities across social media.