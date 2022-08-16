Thief tries to fool police with un-bear-ably bad disguise

How far would you go to avoid prison? This British man crawled inside of a giant stuffed bear to evade police!

BBC reports 18-year-old ﻿Joshua Dobson﻿ was wanted for theft and other offenses. When police showed up at his home, he tried disguising himself as the adorable plush toy. He tore open a hole in the bottom and crawled into the fluff.

As Greater Manchester Police did a sweep of the house, Dobson’s need for air got the best of him. A spokesman told the outlet, “When we went to arrest him, our officers noticed a large bear breathing in the address before finding Dobson hidden inside.”

He was arrested and sentenced to nine months in jail, with police saying he’s “stuffed behind bars.” Dobson had stolen a car and didn’t pay for fuel during a daylong crime spree.

Talk about an ursa-nine criminal.