Survey shows average American shares just 3 meals a week with loved ones

The family dinner seems to be going the way of Ozzie and Harriet, at least according to a new survey.

A poll of 2,000 Americans that was commissioned by the Honey Baked Ham Company shows that the average American shares just three meals a week with their loved ones.

The average respondent says that’s down a meal from when they were younger, when they spent four dinners a week with their family and two with friends or others “outside their family circle.”

That said, we’re apparently pining for the old days. Nearly half of those polled say a family dinner is a great way to connect with their loved ones: 46% say family mealtime makes for great memories, and 45% say eating dinner with their loved ones is a good way to preserve family tradition.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.