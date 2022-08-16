Man jumps protective fencing, nearly plummets to his death down a canyon

A swing and a miss for a shiny Darwin Award! A man was miraculously unhurt after performing a moronic stunt that saw him jump the protective fencing and nearly plummet off a canyon ledge.

KSL reports a man was visiting Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah when he decided it would look super cool if he hopped the safety fencing protecting him from falling into the canyon.

The man almost died because he didn’t quite stick the landing when he jumped over the protective barrier. The man fell backward and slid, coming dangerously close to falling straight into the canyon. All this happened while the woman filming the stunt was shrieking in fear.

The video cuts off after the man came to a stop at the ledge, so it’s not known what happened next.

Bryce Canyon National Park officials are investigating the now-viral video and hope this serves as a lesson about why it’s important to stay on the correct side of the fence.

“Considering that this occurred at one of the park’s most popular viewpoints and dislodged rocks onto the heavily trafficked Navajo Loop below, we are extremely thankful that no serious injuries occurred,” said park spokesperson ﻿Peter Densmore﻿. “Signs, barriers and regulations are in place for the safety of all of our visitors and the protection of this special place.”

He hopes the video doesn’t inspire copycats.

Meanwhile, people have dubbed this fence jumper the internet’s latest “touron” — a combination of the words “tourist” and “moron.”