Port-AHHH-potty pileup on I-94

There are some people in this world who will never drive behind a log truck, thanks to Final Destination 2, but a report from WISN will keep people from behind port-a-potties ever again.

A flatbed truck was transporting the portable toilets early Tuesday when all hell broke loose. At least seven porta-a-potties went barreling onto the highway and damaged at least four cars. Thankfully, the portable toilets were empty and no one was hurt.

The outlet reports that, within a matter of minutes, cars plowed into each and every loose toilet. “One of them left only fluttering toilet paper behind,” the outlet poetically writes.

﻿Alex Hilario﻿, who was driving at the time and hit one of those rolling toilets, told the outlet, “I see a port-a-potty flying back at me, and I try my best to swerve out of the way, but it hits my driver’s side. It causes me to pull over.”

Hilario adds he was “beyond shook” by what happened because it went so fast.

﻿Vern Hicks﻿ was also hit by one of the rogue toilets and said, “All of a sudden out of nowhere, there was a, a what? I didn’t know what it was at first until I hit it, and I said, ‘Oh my God I think I just hit a port-o-John in the middle of I-94.”

Her car sustained enough damage that it could be considered totaled.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office deputies are describing what happened as a “crappy situation.”

An investigation is looking into how the toilets broke free.