Woman rolls in her grave — literally — when family brawl breaks out during funeral

It’s not every day you send dear old grandma rolling in her grave — but one family brawl nearly sent her spinning out of her casket.

SF Gate reports an argument between a brother and sister at their mom’s funeral morphed into an all out war involving 20 people and a car that careened across the graveyard.

The incident happened at the Rolling Hills Memorial Park in Richmond, California. Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy said a brother and sister who have been in a feud that “goes back many years” started a “chaotic altercation.” The sister’s boyfriend tried taking the woman away, but the brother wasn’t ready to end things.

“The brother started beating on the boyfriend, and that’s when it escalated and it became a brawl and we started to get calls,” said Pomeroy.

About 20 different family members became involved in the brawl, which ended after the 36-year-old brother jumped into his car, allegedly to try to run over his sister. He knocked over and damaged headstones as he drove over the grass and even broke a water main that flooded his mother’s plot — overall causing $20,000 in damages.

“He attempted to drive toward his sister in an aggressive way, but instead he struck another female and sent her to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Pomeroy.

But that wasn’t the end of it — Lt. ﻿Matt Stonebraker said the brother knocked over his mom’s casket, but the body stayed inside.

The brother then got out of the car and was subdued by an older family member. “They used the cane to try to get him under control,” said Pomeroy. “The suspect was hit a couple times.”

The brother has been arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon, as well as vandalism.