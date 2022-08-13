Seems pretty tame that this guy’s worst nightmare is a stranger parking in his driveway for 8 months

With the rate things are going, the bar for what constitutes a “worst nightmare” has risen — but this man didn’t get the memo.

The Mirror reports ﻿Omar Badran, of Plymouth, England, was taken advantage of because of his “foolish generosity.” Basically, a stranger asked Badran in December 2021 if it would be cool to park a black Mercedes Benz van in his driveway. Badran didn’t think it was an issue since he doesn’t drive, so he never uses his driveway — but the stranger never came back to get the car.

Badran repeatedly contacted the owner to have the van removed, but to no avail. He instead was met with tons of excuses and a refusal to remove the vehicle.

“This entire thing has made me really miserable and so many people have told me I’m stupid for having allowed him to park on my driveway but I was just trying to do a nice thing,” he told the outlet.

So, what did he do? He found a provision in the country’s Torts Act that says objects can be removed if a sign is posted warning that the object would be removed after a period of time. So, Badran put up a big cardboard sign that said the owner had seven days to remove his van or it would be sent to scrap.

The owner never showed, so the van was towed and taken to the scrapyard.

“It didn’t cost me anything else other than the legal fees for the legal advice,” he said.

Well, at least his nightmare is over.