Woman arrested for throwing raw steak at her partner

There are people who think those who like their steaks cooked a certain way should be sent to prison — well, meet the lady who actually was sent to jail for what she did with her steak.

The Smoking Gun reports Rochelle Wright, who lives in Florida, was arrested for lobbing a raw steak at her partner during a heated argument. Police say Wright and her partner were “involved in a verbal argument and were intoxicated.”

The report states the woman “became angry at the victim,” who was sitting on a chair, and “subsequently picked up the steak and threw it at the victim.”

The woman had horrible aim and missed her partner completely. Instead, the raw meat hit a chair and a wall nearby.

Police were called and Wright confessed to slinging the steak because she was “tired of his behavior and their arguing.” She was arrested for domestic assault charges and was booked in jail on a misdemeanor. She has since been released on her own recognizance.

It should be noted that, although the steak was indeed listed as a “weapon,” police declined to confiscate it.

If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.