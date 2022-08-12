Man sprung from jail instantly arrested for trying to steal sheriff’s office cars

Imagine being arrested in the morning, waiting in jail to be bailed out and promptly getting arrested again for committing a crime steps away from said jail.

﻿Tampa Bay Times ﻿reports a 32-year-old man from Tampa was arrested on a drunken driving charge at 7 a.m. Sunday. Police wrote in their report that he told them, “He was at a concert the night before and was tired.” But, considering he failed several sobriety tests and showed physical signs of impairment, he was fitted with some silver bracelets and was taken to jail.

His bail was set at $500 and he was released — but he didn’t get to enjoy his freedom for long. After being let out of jail, he tried breaking into three separate vehicles in the parking lot.

The three cars — a Ford, Chevy Tahoe and Chevy Impala — all belonged to the sheriff’s office. So, when authorities asked him what the heck he was doing, he claimed he was looking for his keys inside of the cars.

He was carted back to prison, this time with a higher bail, and was charged with three counts of auto burglary. He posted $15,000 bail and managed to not get arrested for a third time that day.