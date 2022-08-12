Couple drags neighborhood nuisance to court. Neighborhood nuisance is a rooster.

Would you take a chicken to court? No? Well, how about a rooster? A German couple just cocka-doodle-did.

﻿Daily Mail ﻿reports the pair were sick and tired of hearing the constantly crowing cockerel, so they want him physically — and permanently — removed from the neighborhood.

Friedrich-Wilhelm K., 76, and his wife, Jutta, are from Bad Salzuflen, Germany, and say the rooster, named Magda, will “torture” them with his crowing that starts promptly at 8 a.m. every morning.

“He crows 100 to 200 times throughout the day. It’s unbearable,” Friedrich-Wilhelm told his local news station. “We can’t use the garden and we can’t open any windows.”

Their lawyer says the bird is a nuisance and is not suitable for a quiet neighborhood. He alleges another neighbor moved away because of the roaring rooster.

But Magda’s owner says otherwise. Michael D.﻿, 50, said, “The hens need the rooster, otherwise they would pluck each other.”

He’s had Magda since 2018, saying he bought five chicks in hopes of having all egg-laying hens. He refuses to give up his pet — so being taken to court is the only option his angry neighbors have.

He will face his neighbors in Lemgo District Court.