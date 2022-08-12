Couple drags neighborhood nuisance to court. Neighborhood nuisance is a rooster.

Would you take a chicken to court? No? Well, how about a rooster? A German couple just cocka-doodle-did.
Daily Mail reports the pair were sick and tired of hearing the constantly crowing cockerel, so they want him physically — and permanently — removed from the neighborhood.
Friedrich-Wilhelm K., 76, and his wife, Jutta, are from Bad Salzuflen, Germany, and say the rooster, named Magda, will “torture” them with his crowing that starts promptly at 8 a.m. every morning.
“He crows 100 to 200 times throughout the day. It’s unbearable,” Friedrich-Wilhelm told his local news station. “We can’t use the garden and we can’t open any windows.”
Their lawyer says the bird is a nuisance and is not suitable for a quiet neighborhood. He alleges another neighbor moved away because of the roaring rooster.
But Magda’s owner says otherwise. Michael D., 50, said, “The hens need the rooster, otherwise they would pluck each other.”
He’s had Magda since 2018, saying he bought five chicks in hopes of having all egg-laying hens. He refuses to give up his pet — so being taken to court is the only option his angry neighbors have.
He will face his neighbors in Lemgo District Court.