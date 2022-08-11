Woman says “immortal rats” forced her to flee her home

A woman is house hunting once again after “immortal rats” drove her from her home.

Leeds Live reports Livi Roberts and her roommate were terrorized by “extremely strong rats” that lived in the attic, which she said “looked like some kind of torture room,” adding they would drag steel chains across the floor. The two women are University of Leeds students and said they were driven mad by the constant creepy noises.

Roberts compared her experience to “the start of [Pixar film] Ratatouille.” She said the chaos began two months after she moved in, explaining, “I kept hearing this tapping kind of sound. I didn’t get it sorted at first because I honestly thought it was just the shower dripping or something, but it kept happening more and more until I realised it was definitely tapping multiple times a day.”

She summoned her landlords, who in turn summoned pest control, to deal with the problem. The exterminators said there were rat droppings everywhere and set out poison to take care of the vermin.

Turns out, the rats not only ate the poison — they didn’t die! Roberts said she thinks the rats are “immortal” and she angered them by trying to kill them.

“Sure enough the rats are going crazy. I can hear them all running around constantly,” she recalled. “It doesn’t stop, though. The exterminators see a bunch of poison has been eaten though. Basically rinse and repeat over and over. At some point we kind of just gave up, they were nowhere else anyway. Months of listening to them run around 24/7 was driving me insane.”

So, she and her roommate booked it, saying it’s up to the next owner to deal with the “immortal,” chain-dragging rodents.