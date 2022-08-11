This is your annual reminder to not twerk on the car dashboard

There are plenty of places to let loose and twerk it out, but a car dashboard is not one of them.

MLive reports that a woman in Detroit decided to get freaky on a road trip and used the dashboard as her stage. What she didn’t know was that Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer David Schaumburger had a front row seat to the show.

Schaumburger was patrolling Belle Isle when he saw the twerking woman — noting she was unbuckled in her seat and bouncing her booty toward the windshield. He stopped the car, which was being driven by another woman, and took notice of two plastic cups filled with liquid inside of the vehicle.

The women said the cups were filled with juice but, soon enough, the driver came clean and said there was also alcohol in them. An open bottle of tequila was also in the car.

The ladies were given a ticket for driving with open intoxicants in the vehicle.