Kent Declares Primary Victory, Urges Unity

Battleground, WA – Today, Joe Kent made the following statement:

This was a very hard fought primary and that was a good thing. Steel sharpens steel, and I feel very prepared to go forward and fight the far left and the security state that are threatening the future of our country and the liberty of our people.

I want to thank Jaime Herrera Beutler, Heidi St. John, Vicki Kraft, Leslie French, and their supporters. Our campaigns fought hard because we all care deeply about this district and this country.

Now is the time to unite as Republicans because the stakes have never been higher. The far left is moving at breakneck speed to radically change our country by seizing every lever of power than can grasp and turning them against us, from raiding President Trump’s home to criminalizing citizens for speaking out at a school board meeting.

The only thing that can and will stop them is a unified Republican Party that is going to take back our republic starting this November. I look forward to standing in the breech with other Republicans here in Washington State and across the country to do my part to Make America Great Again.