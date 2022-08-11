Fatal Crash Highway 293 — Wasco County

On August 10, 2022, at about 6:30 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 293 near milepost 8.

Preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt, operated by an unknown adult male, was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway going down an embankment where it crashed into a tree. The final resting spot of the crash was on private property. The unknown adult male and an unknown adult female passenger were declared deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The crash was reported to emergency personnel by a landowner who found the vehicle on his property. It is unknown when the crash happened. It was learned that the involved vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the day from Fossil.

Troopers are attempting to identify both occupants.

OSP was assisted by Shaniko Fire, Jefferson County Fire, ODOT and several landowners.

