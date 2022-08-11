Fancy a pint? Amid shortage, blood center offering beer for blood

With donations down, and a usual summer lull, the New York Blood Center is hoping to get its supplies up … by supplying donors with beer.

The organization has teamed up with 25 local breweries in an effort to tap some new donors. The Pint for a Pint campaign is pretty clear: Donate a pint and you’ll get a voucher for a beer at a list of participating establishments.

Sure beats that free cookie. You can book your appointment here.

And before you think about it, you can’t amplify your buzz by giving: You won’t be able to redeem your voucher on the day you donated.

The campaign runs through September 10.