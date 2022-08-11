Court sides with Oregon governor over early prison releases

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Court of Appeals has ruled that Gov. Kate Brown was within her authority to grant clemency during the coronavirus pandemic to nearly 1,000 people convicted of crimes. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the governor’s use of her powers to shorten prison sentences drew condemnation from Linn County District Attorney Doug Marteeny and Lane County District Attorney Patricia Perlow. The attorneys and family members of crime victims sued the governor and other state officials to stop the clemency actions. The majority of the people receiving clemency were either medically at risk during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic or had helped with wildfire fighting efforts during the historic Labor Day fires in 2020.